Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 230,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

TENX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

TENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

