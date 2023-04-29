Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Decreases By 13.7%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,758,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of PBSFF stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.