Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Decreases By 13.7%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,758,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of PBSFF stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $10.64.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.