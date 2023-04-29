Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 13.4% in April

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 498,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGLY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGLY opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Singularity Future Technology has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology ( NASDAQ:SGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 440.99% and a negative return on equity of 66.13%.

(Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.