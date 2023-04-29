APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $49.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.