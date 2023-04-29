BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,550 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,502.86 ($31.26).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.85) to GBX 2,370 ($29.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.97) price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.85) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.47) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.97) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

BHP opened at GBX 2,338 ($29.20) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,490.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,517.15. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The company has a market capitalization of £118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.24, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,687.07%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

