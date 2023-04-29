Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells $309,750.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50.

Shares of SLB opened at $49.35 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

