BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BANF opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 40.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $52,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2,229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading

