Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.79.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. CX Institutional boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

