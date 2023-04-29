Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

