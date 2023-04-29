Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

