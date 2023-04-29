Sensata Technologies Holding plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ST stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.