FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AltaGas Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.93.

TSE:ALA opened at C$23.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.64. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

