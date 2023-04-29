FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AltaGas Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.93.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$23.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.64. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.