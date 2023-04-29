William Blair Comments on Stride, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th.

NYSE:LRN opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Stride has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

