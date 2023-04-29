Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Progressive stock opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

