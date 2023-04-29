Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for HealthStream in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 70.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

