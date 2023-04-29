Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ralph Lauren Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $8.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $114.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

