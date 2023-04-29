Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells $49,320.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $27.94 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,826,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,451,000 after acquiring an additional 835,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

