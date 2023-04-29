Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells $49,320.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWONA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

