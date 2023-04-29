Analysts Set Expectations for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.17. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.75 million.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

TSE:PIF opened at C$13.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$280.96 million, a PE ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.34.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 506.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan acquired 2,000 shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.