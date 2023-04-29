Brokers Set Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.3 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

