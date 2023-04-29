Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

SBH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

