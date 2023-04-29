Brokers Offer Predictions for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

CQP stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 94.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

