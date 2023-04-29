Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE CEQP opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.68%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

