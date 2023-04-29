Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Spartan Delta in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$321.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 51.78% and a return on equity of 56.67%.
Spartan Delta Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$15.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.60. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$9.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.
About Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
