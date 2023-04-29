Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Pine Cliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$470.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

