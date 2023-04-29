Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$320.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.50 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 46.60%.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

BIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.98.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.49 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.