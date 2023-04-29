Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.96.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS opened at C$59.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.10. The firm has a market cap of C$28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.29%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

