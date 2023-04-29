Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Johnson Controls International plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

