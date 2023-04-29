FY2024 EPS Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Greenidge Generation in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 237.02% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Greenidge Generation

Shares of GREE stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Director Atlas Capital Resources Gp Llc bought 1,190,476 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,190,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,999.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.