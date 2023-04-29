Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelt Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$152.72 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.98%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.56.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$950.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$8.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

