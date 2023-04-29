Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $85.00. The stock traded as high as $68.91 and last traded at $68.58, with a volume of 974043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,161 shares of company stock worth $33,336,098. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $827,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 28.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,301 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 33.8% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 211,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

