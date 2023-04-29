Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axonics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.46 on Friday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
