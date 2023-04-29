Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.46 on Friday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,944,466.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,945. Insiders own 2.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

