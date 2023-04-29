Transocean (RIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transocean Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Transocean by 10.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

