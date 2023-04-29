Loews (L) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

Loews Stock Up 1.2 %

L stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Loews

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

