Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

