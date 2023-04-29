Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($23,729.24).

Insig AI Trading Up 2.3 %

Insig AI stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Insig AI Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 43 ($0.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.95. The firm has a market cap of £21.71 million and a PE ratio of -366.67.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

