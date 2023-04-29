Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Barry Hoffman Acquires 300,000 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Barry Hoffman purchased 300,000 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,746.72).
Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.82.
