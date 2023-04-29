Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Barry Hoffman Acquires 300,000 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Barry Hoffman purchased 300,000 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,746.72).

Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

