Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Insider Mike Prentis Purchases 5,000 Shares

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) insider Mike Prentis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,488.20).

LON:CAML opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.81. Central Asia Metals plc has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 299 ($3.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAML shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

