Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Dennis McShane Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) insider Dennis McShane purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($69,938.80).

Jadestone Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

LON:JSE opened at GBX 52 ($0.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The company has a market cap of £232.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

