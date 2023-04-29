Adrian Sainsbury Buys 12 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £105.60 ($131.88).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($184.29).
- On Monday, February 6th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,013 ($12.65) per share, with a total value of £151.95 ($189.77).
Close Brothers Group Stock Up 1.1 %
CBG stock opened at GBX 908 ($11.34) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 843 ($10.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.60). The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,713.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 932.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 994.51.
Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.61) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($12.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 950 ($11.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.52).
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
