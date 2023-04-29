IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Insider Acquires £436.80 in Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) insider Frances Ward purchased 2,730 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £436.80 ($545.52).

IGas Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:IGAS opened at GBX 19.31 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. IGas Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.40). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.53. The company has a market cap of £24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.56 and a beta of -0.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on IGas Energy from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 70 ($0.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

