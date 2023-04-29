Ben Habib Purchases 50,000 Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Ben Habib purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,611.34).

First Property Group Stock Performance

FPO opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.23. The company has a market capitalization of £28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.37. First Property Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19.

Get First Property Group alerts:

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. First Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Featured Articles

