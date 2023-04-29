Rajiv Sharma Buys 15,000 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Rajiv Sharma acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($30,910.45).
Senior Price Performance
Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.11. Senior plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of £689.53 million, a PE ratio of 3,288.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42.
Senior Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
