Bruce Ferguson Purchases 15,000 Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £34,350 ($42,899.96).
Hunting Trading Up 2.4 %
LON:HTG opened at GBX 234 ($2.92) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.70. Hunting PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 185.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £385.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,700.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.
Hunting Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
