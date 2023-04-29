Martin Brand Purchases 13,585 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,002 ($99.94) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,357,651.68).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand acquired 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.64) per share, for a total transaction of £845,687.10 ($1,056,184.71).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.16), for a total transaction of £587,465 ($733,689.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.85), for a total value of £782,002 ($976,647.93).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand purchased 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($98.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,409,491.76).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand purchased 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,015 ($100.10) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($862,060.45).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.45), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,301,669.43).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand purchased 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($98.86) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,256.73).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($97.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,163.84).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.96), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($944,209.87).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.91), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,035,541.90).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,346 ($104.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,612 ($107.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,919.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,725.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,621.76.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,588.65%.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.89) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.27) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.64) to GBX 9,900 ($123.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.14) to £102 ($127.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.37).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

