Brokerages Set Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target at $2,050.00

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,050.00.

RTBBF has been the subject of several research reports. Investec cut shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rathbones Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.35) to GBX 2,050 ($25.60) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

