Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $156.17

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.50.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

