Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives $955.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $955.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

CLPBY stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

