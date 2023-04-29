Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 800.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Price Performance

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Allakos has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $367.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also

