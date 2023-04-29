Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Verano has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.67 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. On average, analysts predict that Verano will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

